Cipher case trial to be held in Adiala jail

Policemen stand at a watch tower of the Attock jail, where former prime minister Imran Khan is being held. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The law ministry Tuesday notified that the trial of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher case would be conducted in the Adiala Jail.



Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain wrote a letter to the law ministry requesting a notification to hold the cipher case hearing in the Adiala Jail due to security concerns.

The notification adds the Law and Justice Division has ‘no objection’ to the trial in the jail.

The sources said the court will also hold the cipher case hearing against Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Adiala Jail on Wednesday (today).

APP adds: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday challenged the termination of his pre-arrest bail by the accountability court in Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases.

The PTI chief stated that the trial court had dismissed his bail petition on the basis of non-pursuance. Imran said he couldn’t appear before the court after his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

In separate petitions, the PTI chief said on August 5, he was convicted in the Toshakhana criminal proceedings and was shifted on the same date.

The PTI chief said he was not able to appear before the trial court while being in prison.

He prayed the court to set aside the accountability court’s verdict dismissing his bail.

Meanwhile, the family members Tuesday met Imran Khan in the Adiala Jail, jail sources confirmed to The News. Bushra Bibi along with Alima Khan and Uzma Khan met Imran in the Adiala Jail.

The visiting family discussed issues of mutual interest, including political matters and upcoming general elections, the party sources said.

The PTI has rejected the law ministry’s notification to hold the trial in the Adiala jail, insisting the case should be heard in an open court.

In a statement, the party spokesman contended that the law ministry’s notification was sheer denial of a fair trial, which would not be acceptable come what may.

He pointed out the ‘fabricated and fake cipher case’ was being conducted in a ‘special manner’ from the registration to date. The spokesman underlined that Article 10-A of the Constitution gave every citizen the right to a fair hearing.

He said like the Toshakhana case, the trial of the “fabricated” cipher case was also being carried forward in a very hasty manner. He called for withdrawal of notification of trial in the jail and the case hearing in an open court. The PTI demanded that the chief justice of Pakistan take notice of ‘attempts’ to make Imran Khan and PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi a target of political retribution through the court by depriving them of the fundamental constitutional right to a fair trial.