PPP seeks date for general election

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday again asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the election date for continuity of parliamentary system in the country. In a statement, the PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said the Election Commission was responsible for free, fair and transparent elections and it should announce the election schedule and date. He said it was the responsibility of the Commission to ensure the continuity of parliamentary system. He further said that the responsibility of the caretaker government was to assist the Election Commission by remaining neutral as questions raised on its credibility will give rise to instability in the country.