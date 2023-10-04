PM Kakar appoints five AJK Council members

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has nominated five new members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council. According to a notification issue here, the five new members will represent the federal government in the AJK Council. These members include Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti, Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister for Law and Justice Ahmad Irfan, Senator Danesh Kumar and Senator Palwasha Khan.