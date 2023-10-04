Self-reliance plan for Railways discussed

LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication & Maritime Security Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss a self-reliance plan for the Pakistan Railways.
He told the meeting that the Railways was following a three-pronged strategy to revive and expand its network in Pakistan. This strategy consists of safety, efficiency and self-reliance. The Railways has taken several initiatives to cut cost and enhance its revenue. Improvement in administrative and operational areas is under way. The existing infrastructure, rolling stock, factories and stations will be improved through private sector investment.
