Another 239 dengue cases from the region

Islamabad:The dengue fever outbreak here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been getting more and more intense with each passing day at least for the last four days as in the last 48 hours, another 239 patients have confirmed positive for the infection from the region taking the total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities to well over 2,410.

The tremendous increase in the number of patients being tested positive for the infection from the twin cities can be gauged from the fact that the average number of patients being reported per day has already crossed the figure of 100 and the number of patients being reported per day is registering a continuous increase.

The number of dengue fever patients being reported from the federal capital has recorded a significant surge in the last two to three days however the situation is still well under control as no death due to dengue fever has so far been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory this year, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added the health department was carrying out the case response activities properly after reporting of each and every case from Islamabad and every patient being tested positive for the infection had been given due attention for management. He, however, advised people to follow preventive measures seriously as the dengue fever spread is on the rise.

It is important that in the last 48 hours, another 121 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT taking the total number of confirmed dengue fever patients so far reported from the federal capital to well over 1,100. From Rawalpindi, another 118 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last two days taking the total number of patients so far reported from the district to 1,312. It is important that so far this year, the dengue fever has claimed no life from the district.