Powers to post SHOs taken back from DIGs, SSPs

Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind, voicing concerns over the misuse of powers regarding transfers and postings of station house officers (SHOs) by senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of different districts of the city, has taken back the powers from them.

Officials said on Tuesday that the move came after reports reached the Additional IG Office of differences between DIGs and SSPs over transfers and postings of SHOs. Reports show that at times an official not suitable for a police station gets appointed, and the DIG or the SSP concerned resist their removal and differences occur.

To solve such issues, Rind has reverted orders for the posting of SHOs by the SSPs and DIGs and now SHOs will be posted after an interview and recommendations from the SSPs and DIGs.

Officials said the Karachi police chief has issued a new order regarding appointments and suspension of SHOs. The DIGs or SSPs will not change the SHOs without any valid reason. The SHO’s disqualification or complaint against tem will be made to the additional IG by the higher authorities.

Moreover, an order has been issued for a new procedure for the appointment of an officer as SHO to a police station, under which the SSP would recommend names of three officers to the range DIG, who would send the names of two out of the three officers to the additional IG, who will select and depute one of the two officers.

The order issued by the office of the Additional IG was marked to the DIGs of West, East and South ranges. The SSPs of East, Malir, Korangi, Central, West, City, Keamari and South districts.

The order reads, “It is directed that a SHO shall not be transferred by the Range DIGs or district SSPs without a cogent reason and recording justification of removal, such as misconduct or incompetency on his part and prior approval of Additional IG Karachi.

“Furthermore, in future, the following procedure shall be followed for the posting of an officer as SHO at the Police Station. The district SSP will send a proposal and suggest names of three officers to the Range DIG for the posting of SHO. The DIG after due verification will send recommendation of two suitable officers to Additional IG Karachi for selection and approval of an officer to be posted as SHO.”