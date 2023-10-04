KCCI, NUTECH to collaborate

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and National University of Technology (NUTECH) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishing NUTECH Karachi Campus (NKC), a statement said on Tuesday.

The NKC would be constructed on 50-acres provided by the Airport Security Force (ASF) at M-9 Superhighway, the statement added. According to the MoU signed by KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh and Rector NUTECH Islamabad Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (retd), the NKC academics, research and skills systems based on export-supported strategies would be jointly developed by KCCI and NUTECH.

Rector NUTECH said Karachi was the most important and vibrant city. Karachi alone contributes 70 percent revenue to the national exchequer, which is a matter of pride for the entire country, he added.

KCCI President said that KCCI and NUTECH were keen to establish long-term and sustainable partnerships on an intellectual and professional basis to promote technological innovations and stimulate economic activities.