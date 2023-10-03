Cops warned against making TikTok videos in uniform

The Karachi police chief has warned that personnel creating TikToks in uniform and on duty may be dismissed from the service.

Additional Inspector General Khadim Hussain Rind had ordered the Special Branch to investigate and ascertain which officials were posting videos on the short video platform in violation of the police’s code of conduct. The Special Branch’s technical department presented to Rind a report containing information about several male and female personnel making TikTok videos. Rind, holding an additional charge as Special Branch chief, directed the departmental heads to take strict action against the police officials named in the report. He asked his subordinates to either dismiss the TikTok-making personnel from the police service or issue them a warning.

Meanwhile, the city police chief attended to the departmental inquires and complaints against 45 police officials. Some of them were fired from the job, some were reinstated while others were punished. A sub-inspector and three police constables were dismissed from the service. An assistant sub-inspector was forced retired while the service tenure of another officer was reduced. A deputy superintendent of police and eight other officers were punished. Action against sheesha, massage parlours ordered

DIG Asad Raza took notice of illegal sheesha cafés, massage centres and guest houses in District South, directing his subordinates to crack down against them.

It has been noticed that the use of drugs and alcohol, and other illegal activities is happening in such places contributing to an increase in crime rate, an order issued by his office read. He ordered the officials concerned to take immediate action and within seven days ensure that no such activity continued in their respective areas.