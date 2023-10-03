Gepco arrests power thief

GUJRANWALA: The biggest defaulter of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), owner of a manufacturing company, was arrested here on Monday.

The arrest was made in a joint operation by Gepco and police personnel.

The owner of the company was arrested after a Rs 12 crore cheque given by him was dishonoured. An FIR against him had been lodged by the Kamonki Police.