Gepco arrests power thief

GUJRANWALA: The biggest defaulter of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), owner of a manufacturing company, was arrested here on Monday.
The arrest was made in a joint operation by Gepco and police personnel.
The owner of the company was arrested after a Rs 12 crore cheque given by him was dishonoured. An FIR against him had been lodged by the Kamonki Police.
