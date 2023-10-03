PM launches polio eradication campaign

A health worker (R) marks the finger of a child after administering polio vaccine drops during a door-to-door campaign in Lahore on July 20, 2020. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: As a seven-day anti-polio campaign began across the country on Monday, more than 40 million children are being administered anti-polio vaccine along with supplementary dose of vitamin A.

Caretaker Minister for Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan has urged parents to fully cooperate with the vaccination teams and ensure that their children are vaccinated.

In Punjab the polio immunisation campaign will be continued for seven days in Rawalpindi Lahore and Faisalabad, and five days in other districts. In a statement caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said during the polio campaign 21 2 million children will be vaccinated and 204,000 polio workers will participate in the campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the campaign is launched in five divisions -- Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan and Kohat. More than seven million children up to five years of age are being inoculated during this phase of vaccination. The second phase of the anti-polio drive will begin from next Monday in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the National Task Force for eradication of polio, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called on every section of the society to play role in complete eradication of poliovirus from the country.

Kakar directed the authorities concerned to engage religious scholars, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to become part of the polio awareness campaign in the country.

He also directed to ensure security of the polio workers during the anti-polio campaign. Expressing satisfaction over the significant drop of polio cases in the country. he said the nation would celebrate the day soon when every child of the country would be completely safe from this disease.

Expressing concern over reports of poliovirus in three districts of the country, he directed to run a special anti-polio campaign in areas where the poliovirus has been reported.

The interim PM said the government was grateful to the international partners for their active participation and key support in Pakistan’s National Polio Programme The meeting was informed that compared to the 20 cases reported in the country last year only two cases have been reported this year which is mainly due to the continuation of anti-polio campaigns at the national level.