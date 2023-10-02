Search operation conducted

PESHAWAR: A number of suspects were held during search and strike operation in the limits of Mathra Police Station after a few recent incidents.

A number of cops along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies conducted the search operation in Pir Bala, Panamdheri, Ashab Baba and adjacent areas. The cops also checked vehicles and bikes on the roads.

After an attack on the vehicle of security forces last month, rocket launchers and other ammunition were recovered from the area the other day.

The area is also facing law and order issue because of a land dispute between a local tribe and an influential family as both sides have fired heavy weapons against each other multiple times in the last few years, claiming several lives.