Issues of twin cities’ traders to be addressed

Islamabad:The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) have agreed to join hands for resolving the issues of the business community of twin cities.

The RCCI and ICCI have made joint efforts to solve the problems of the business community and for their welfare, it has been agreed to form a committee consisting of 6 members including presidents to promote relations and consult on important issues between the two business organizations and also to play a friendly cricket match, said a press release issued by ICCI here on Sunday. The ICCI delegation led by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries and congratulated President RCCI Saqib Rafiq on assuming the post of Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) and presented bouquets.

In a delegation-level meeting held at RCCI, President of ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari congratulated Saqib Rafiq, President of RCCI on his election as the chairman of RWMC and said that the trust of the government on the business community is an honour for our community, we have to prove this choice hundred percent by showing performance. “Now we have to prove by delivering instead of just paperwork that as before we are contributing to the stability of the country’s economy by paying the highest taxes,” he said.

Saqib said that by carrying out the responsibility of this cleaning company in the true sense, we will take vigorous measures to reduce the problems of the citizens in terms of cleaning. Chairman RWMC and President RCCI Saqib Rafiq thanked the ICCI delegation for coming and presenting flowers and congratulations on assuming office and said that it is a welcome thing for the businessmen of the two cities to meet.

The chambers of the twin cities are also twin and their problems are also the same, for their solution, joint efforts are necessary to convey an effective voice to the government houses. He said that following the decree of cleanliness, he has made clean Rawalpindi as his target and will not rest until this target is achieved. Wherever our cooperation is needed in Islamabad, like the cleaning of Rawalpindi, we will certainly provide it.

The delegations discussed the important issues regarding the development of the business community and the twin cities and it was agreed that these chambers are also twin like the twin cities and the problems are common and should be solved together. The delegations also gave suggestions regarding the improvement of sanitation in both cities.