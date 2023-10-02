Getting poorer

According to the World Bank, poverty in Pakistan has risen from 34.3 per cent to 39.4 per cent over the past year, with 12.5 million more people falling below the poverty line. About 40 per cent of Pakistanis now live in poverty.

The biggest challenge for the next government will be to improve the economic conditions of the country through concrete and enduring measures that facilitate job creation, reduce inflation and alleviate poverty.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad