Gang involved in illegal kidney operations busted

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the Lahore Police has apprehended the gang including its ring leader involved in doing 328 unlawful kidney operations.

The team, arresting the gang, will be awarded Rs5 lakh. CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing a press conference at the CM Office informed that Doctor Fawad Mukhtar and all persons of his gang have been apprehended.

Doctor Fawad Mukhtar by unlawfully stealing, duping and grabbing money extracted 328 people’s kidneys and performed transplant. The assistant of Doctor Fawad gang doing operations is basically a motor mechanic and the same motor mechanic used to perform duties of administering anaesthesia to the people.

The gang was more active in Lahore, Taxila and Azad Kashmir and used to perform kidney operations at homes instead of operation theatres. The Rs30 lakhs used to be extorted from Pakistani patients while rupees one crore used to be extorted from the patients coming from abroad.

CM Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the accused has confessed to perform 328 operations and this number can exceed as well. Money was extorted from a patient in Jinnah Hospital and later by committing fraud his healthy kidney was extracted.

When that patient went to another doctor then he came to know that his one kidney is missing. CM Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that the accused Doctor Fawad Mukhtar has been arrested five times and used to commit the same notorious work every time after getting released.

He said, “Now we are trying that he should not be arrested for the sixth time again. Chief Secretary and his team is working and the prosecution has been directed to submit a strong challan.”

The police team conniving the release of Doctor Fawad has been suspended. CM Mohsin Naqvi in reply to a question stressed that the Health Care Commission will have to become fully proactive adding that laws are in place and we do not have any scope of making change.

“We will make the rules more effective to the maximum possible extent. There is a dire need of implementation in the presence of laws. The matter to hand over the case to the FIA will also be reviewed,” he said.

The police performed its duty diligently in this case and arrested the gang after making untiring efforts for one and a half month. The police and other allied institutions will have to expedite their crackdown against the gangs involved in playing with the lives of innocent people.

The CM revealed that people had to face inconvenience in PHOTA, adding that the proposal to make PHOTA one window will be reviewed. CM Mohsin Naqvi informed that the death of three patients has been confirmed due to Fawad gang’s operations.

Mohsin Naqvi informed that two main culprits of eye injection scandal have been arrested. We are waiting for the report and no injustice will be committed to anyone in haste. The CM apprised that few parts of cyber law have reached to us, adding that the police and relevant institutions have been activated so that people can be provided relief with regard to cybercrime.

Provincial ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, CCPO, CIA officials and other officers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the Punjab House in Karachi and granted approval of its upgradation plan.

After the upgradation, the Punjab House will be available for private functions and bookings for events can be made online. The interim CM Punjab inspected different parts of the house and issued directions for its upgradation.