Eid Milad celebrated with religious zeal in KP

PESHAWAR: The Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with religious fervour on Friday.

In the provincial capital, the main procession was brought out from Milad Chowk in the city amid tight security.

A large number of cops had been deployed to avert any untoward incident.

The procession passed through Hashtnagri, Karimpura, Ghanta Ghar, Chowk Yadgar, Peepal Mandi and Qissa Khwani and culminated at Khan Raziq Shaheed Chowk.

The participants recited naats to express their love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Similar functions were arranged in other parts of the KP as well.

MARDAN: Eid Miladun Nabi was also celebrated with religious fervour in Mardan as various functions were held where the Ulema asked the people to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Several Milad processions were taken out in various parts of the city. Religious scholars highlighted different aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Buildings were illuminated and banners were displayed in connection with the 12th Rabiul Awwal. People distributed free food to passers-by, while Milad conferences were held in the mosques.

The people recited naats while the religious scholars shed light on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). They stressed the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion to avert any untoward incident.

NOWSHERA: The central procession was taken out from Manki Sharif. The participants reached the Shobra Chowk in Nowshera Cantonment after passing through various routes.

The police had made foolproof security arrangements. A good number of people participated in the rally.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Gomal University, Wensam College and Directorate of Student Affairs organized a naat khwani gathering.

Principal Wensam College Dr Fateh Khan Sulemankhel, Director of Admission Riaz Ahmed Bhittani, Director of Students Affairs

Dr Nafid, Coordinator Quaid-e-Azam Campus, Dr Sher Kamal, Dr Ali Zaman, Maulana Mehmood-Ul-Hasan Nizami and others were

present.

Later, certificates were distributed among the naatkhwans.

MANSEHRA: A rally was taken out in Mansehra to mark the 12th Rabiul Awwal in the Mansehra district.

The rally was taken out from the Jamia Masjid Noor Muftiabad in Mansehra city. A heavy contingent of the police was deputed along the routes of the procession to avoid any untoward incident. The officials of the Rescue 1122, traffic police and Town Municipal Administration were also present.

The procession ended peacefully after passing through traditional routes.

JAMRUD: A gathering was held at which the speakers shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and urged the people to follow the teachings of Islam.

Mufti Iqbal said that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) transformed an ignorant society into a civilized one through his high morals. The other speakers also highlighted different aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Various processions were taken out in different parts of the province with the offering of special prayers and salutations to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A large number of citizens attended the functions and processions held in different parts of the province.

Similar events and processions were also organised in other districts in connection with the day