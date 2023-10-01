Health minister lauds holding of Wexnet Exhibition

LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Minister of Department of Health and Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Prof Dr Javed Akram visited the Wexnet Exhibition 2023 held at the Expo Centre on Saturday. Director General Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The provincial minister visited Sanatzaar stalls at Wexnet Exhibition 2023 and appreciated the efforts of the department. Art work, garments, hand embroidery, leather work, dry flower work and other stalls were set up by Sanatzaar Social Welfare. Hand embroidery, zari work and handicraft fans from Sahiwal division, Phalkari work and shadow work from Rawalpindi division, Cut work, mirror work and others from Sargodha division, Textiles, hand knotted carpets and toys from Gujranwala division, Multani Khusa and Camel Skin Lamps etc from Multan Division, Seraiki Ajrak etc from Dera Ghazi Khan Division, Traditional Handicrafts and Carpets etc from Lahore Division, Chunari and Khusa etc from Bahawalpur and Stalls of printing and home furnishing etc were also set up on behalf of Faisalabad division. DG Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Mudassar Riaz Malik gave a briefing about the products installed on the stalls.

The caretaker provincial minister said that the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal is making the best representation at the Wexnet Exhibition 2023. He congratulated Mudassar Riaz Malik and his team for highlighting the importance of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department through very beautiful stalls. We need to market Sanatzaar Social Welfare products. It is a great pleasure to see the stalls set up by Sanatzaar Social Welfare. The Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal is trying to improve its working. “Many youth will also get job opportunities from these stalls of the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal. We will take Sanatzaar social welfare products to the next level,” he added.

Earlier, the largest ever women entrepreneur’s exhibition Wexnet was inaugurated by Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala in a colorful ceremony at Expo Centre on Saturday. Several government officials, diplomats, members of trade and women entrepreneurs, also attended the event. The prominent dignitaries present were Deputy Head and Mission UAE Ms Ayesha Ali Naqbi, Commercial Counsellor, Saudi Arabia, Mubasher Alshehri and Commercial Counsellor, Uzbekistan Behram Yusuf.

The audience appreciated and enjoyed the colorful cultural show at the venue. The exhibition spread over three days has diverse themes and activities such as shopping, culinary competition featuring chef Gulzar and a play area for children. Importantly the exhibition also had sideline events that will assist in capacity building of the women entrepreneurs enabling them to adequately exploit opportunities present in creating an export market for goods.

The opening day witnessed a very vibrant response from the public as families streamed into the expo center and enjoyed the ambiance and display of quality products created by women entrepreneurs. An important aspect of this year's Wexnet is the participation of number of partner organizations like USAID-ERDA, Daachi, Sanatzaar, Pakistan Software Export Board, Smeda and COTHM.