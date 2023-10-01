Danish envoy lauds efforts for healthy environment

LAHORE : Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf, with his delegation, visited Green TCP Station Shadman here on Saturday.

The ambassador was touched to see the plantations around TCP Station Shadman, especially flowering plants raised by Manager Transfer Station Engr Dr Zafar Masood. He applauded the efforts of Engineer Zafar Masood and said Green TCP was a unique idea and LWMC aimed to promote a green healthy environment along with the cleanliness of the city. He said Denmark will support such projects in future. Later in his tweet, he appreciated the efforts of Engr Dr Zafar Masood too.

The Green TCP campaign was launched by Manager Transfer Stations Engr Dr Zafar Masood under the directions of Chief Executive Officer LWMC Baber Sahib Din.