 
close
Friday September 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

PHC addl registrar named

By Bureau report
September 29, 2023

PESHAWAR: Hidayatullah Khan, district and sessions judge, Khyber district, has been transferred and posted as additional registrar (admn) of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

A notification issued by the PHC Registrar Inamullah Wazir stated that the judicial officer was transferred and posted against the vacant post.The posting will remain effective till further orders.