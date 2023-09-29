Three killed in DI Khan road mishaps

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three motorcyclists were killed in different road accidents in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.
Two motorcyclists identified as Ayub Khan and Muhammad Yasin were killed when a Quetta-bound speeding bus hit their bike near Darazinda Dag area.In another accident, a speeding dumper truck struck a bike ridden by one Muhammad Sher, 47, in Adda muqim Shah in the jurisdiction of Yarak Police station.He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
