Decision to revive student unions welcomed

Islamabad: The student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has welcomed the decision of the Ministry of Education to establish a committee for the restoration of student unions in educational institutions in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the central Nazim of Islami Jamiat-e-Taluba (IJT) Pakistan Shakeel Ahmad on Thursday said that the revival of students' unions was required for the protection of the rights of students. He said that IJT had already started a countrywide movement for revival of students unions which would continue till achieving its objectives. Shakeel Ahmad also demanded the creation of a regulatory committee to check ever-increasing fees in private universities and colleges.

He regretted that with much less than 5% of the total budget, the promotion of education was never on the priorities of any federal or provincial government, and poor parents and their children have been left at the mercy of private educational institutions. He also pointed out that enrolment of students in higher education was also on the decline due to exorbitant increases in fees particularly by private universities. The IJT Punjab Nazim Syed Tasawwar Kazmi and Islamabad Nazim Asadullah Awan were also present on the occasion.