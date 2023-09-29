Over 46,000 cops to guard Milad processions

LAHORE:Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to ensure foolproof measures for Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrations and processions across the province.

The IG has returned home along with his delegation after completing a four-day visit to China. IG Punjab chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements for the celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)at the Central Police Office, all the RPOs, CPOs, DPOs of the province participated in the meeting through video link. Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, while giving a briefing about the security arrangements for the celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), said that on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi, 1281 Mehafil and 2,510 rallies/processions will be held across the province, including Lahore.

More than 46,000 security officers and officials will perform security duties and 267 processions and 250 Milad gatherings will be held in the provincial capital Lahore on the occasion of Eid Miladun for the security of which more than 10 thousand officers, officials and volunteers will perform security duties.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to ensure fool-proof measures for the security of Eid Miladul Nabi (PBUH) celebrations and processions across the province. Dr. Usman Anwar said fool-proof security arrangements should be made as per the SOPs issued for A, B and C categories processions and rallies. IG Punjab directed that with the help of Safe City cameras in various cities, including Lahore and others security of the rallies should be monitored. Special control rooms have been established, which will remain active 24 hours to monitor the security at the central police office and other sensitive districts. During the processions and rallies, it should be kept in mind to maintain the smooth flow of traffic on the roads by alternate routes with additional deployment of wardens so that the citizens do not face any kind of difficulty. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said CTD, Special Branch should provide full support to the district police teams during security arrangements, close coordination should be ensured with Peace Committees and religious scholars to maintain religious harmony and atmosphere of peace and order.