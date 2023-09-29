Citizens kill two robbers in Shah Latif Town

In yet another incident of vigilant justice, a citizen shot and killed two robbers in Gulshan-e-Benazir, Shah Latif Town, on Thursday.

A group of six robbers attempted to escape after carrying out a robbery in a house. They were cornered by local residents, who had gathered upon hearing the commotion. In the exchange of gunfire between the citizens and robbers, two of the suspects were fatally shot, while one sustained injuries. Simultaneously, three accomplices of the robbers managed to escape during the incident.

Over the past few days, citizens have taken the law into their own hands, resulting in the deaths of seven dacoits in various parts of Karachi, including North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Korangi, all while attempting to commit robberies.

According to the police, an unidentified citizen opened fire, leading to the demise of two dacoits and the severe injury of another. The remaining three dacoits successfully fled the scene, taking with them Rs 1,700,000 in cash. The police seized two pistols and two motorcycles from the robbers’ possession. The identities of the deceased suspects remain unknown at this time, and the police are conducting further investigations into the incident.