2,000 policemen to perform security duty on Eid Milad

Islamabad:Stringent security measures have been taken by the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) of the twin-cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on the occasion of Eid-e-Melad-un-Nabi, the blessed Birthday of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) being celebrated on Friday (12th Rabi-ul-Awal).

Over 2,000 cops to perform security duties on Eid Milad-un-Nabi on the direction of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the main procession of 12th Rabiul Awal according to which, strict patrolling would be ensured during processions and other religious gatherings in the city. According to the security plan, more than 2000 police personnel including Zonal DPOs, SDPOs Islamabad Capital Police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies would perform patrolling and security duties.

The main procession of the city would be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment. Procession would start from sector G-7 Jamia Masjid Al Raza and culminate near the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes. The monitoring of processions would be ensured through drone cameras and CCTV cameras. Zonal DPOs, SDPOs, Officer Incharge Police Stations and other police officials would visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties. Senior police officials would guide the subordinates and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

The teams of CTD, police commandos would perform security duties on the occasion while special teams of Rangers and other law enforcement departments would assist in smooth performance of their duties. The police officers including DPOs would also visit various police posts lying in the route of procession, check security duties and brief cops on how to ensure effective security. Close liaison would be maintained with organizers of procession and other gatherings in the city. Cooperation of organizers would be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Walk through gates would be installed at all the entry points of procession and metal detectors would be used for checking of participants.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that it is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives as well as property of the citizens and Islamabad police would make utmost effort to fulfil it. While, the Rawalpindi police authorities have decided to deploy a comprehensive strength of 7,500 personal of Police, Rangers and other paramilitary forces to ensure peace during the celebration of Eid Melad-un-Nabi.