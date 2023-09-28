Suspect in JI councillor murder case released on bail

A court on Wednesday released on bail a suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Jamaat-e-Islami Surjani Town councillor Muhammad Habib.

Habib was shot dead and another JI man, Syed Adnan, was injured in an attack on them during a dispute over illegal connections to steal electricity in Abdul Rehman Goth of Surjani Town on September 8. Imtiaz alias Joni was arrested for his alleged involvement in Habib's murder case.

On Wednesday, the investigating officer produced the detained suspect before a judicial magistrate (West) and requested grant of his 14-day physical remand in police custody for interrogation.

The IO stated that the suspect was required to be interrogated about his involvement in the crime as well as his absconding accomplices, for which his custody was required. On the other hand, the suspect through his lawyer moved an application before the magistrate, seeking his release on bail. After hearing arguments, the magistrate rejected the police's plea for the suspect's physical remand and granted him bail subject to the submission of a Rs100,000 surety.