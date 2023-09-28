This letter refers to the news report ‘Nawaz Sharif’s confidential ‘note’ contradicts his narrative’ (September 26, 2023). The report rightly points out that this note contradicts Nawaz Sharif's narrative of seeking accountability against those who conspired against his government in 2017.

I am not surprised by this at all. After all, Nawaz Sharif has not really proved himself to be the most truthful person on earth.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi