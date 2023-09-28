Still in the woods

Pakistan's economy is not out of the woods yet. We have seen some improvements on the exchange-rate front but it should not be forgotten that the appreciation in the value of the Rupee is due to a crackdown on the exchange markets in the country.
There is a dire need for transparent elections that can bring a vibrant and stable government to the helm, which can give the economy a boost and some relief to the people.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
