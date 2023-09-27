FIA arrests 3 absconders

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Circle, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar on Tuesday arrested three absconders from Peshawar and Lower Dir.According to an FIA Peshawar, the accused Hayatullah was involved in illegally making of Pakistani identity cards (CNICs).Accused Ahmed Khan was arrested for selling fake and unregistered medicines while accused Fayazuddin embezzled Rs369,600 during his posting in Pakistan Post, Timergara in 2015.
