Joint efforts to eliminate corruption stressed

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organised a seminar to raise awareness about corruption at Bashir Auditorium ‘PINS’ on Tuesday. A large number of professors, young doctors, nurses and medical staff participated in the seminar.

Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Asif Bashir while addressing the seminar said that collective efforts are required to eliminate corruption from the society and for this purpose all the stakeholders should start sincere efforts to get rid of this menace.

He said that apart from financial corruption, moral decline and professional negligence have also spread in our society. Director NAB Imran Sohail said that the main reason for the economic problems that Pakistan is hurdles like corruption, nepotism, bribery and favouritism, due to which a lot of national resources and income have been lost which forced the governments looking to external aid to run the country, he added. Director NAB further said that Pakistan can move forward only if all the institutions and the people work together to eliminate corruption through serious efforts.

PU awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Sadaf Iftikhar has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Sabiha Zafar in the subject of Education, Hira Ijaz in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy), Amna Bibi in the subject of Education, Sara Aslam in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Muhammad Hasan in the subject of Zoology, Tahira Jabeen in the subject of Education, Shahbaz Ahmad in the subject of History, Farhat Saghir in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) and Zubaida Khanam in the subject of Education.

Qirat, Naat contest

Qirat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised the 6th All Pakistan Qirat and Naat competition here in City Campus. Punjab University won the general trophy and was declared the winner of this contest. A large number of students from 40 institutions all over the country participated in the contest.