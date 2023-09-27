Several arrested in Jamrud search

JAMRUD: Many suspects were arrested here on Tuesday during a search operation against criminals, officials said. The Peshawar and Jamrud police jointly conducted the search operation against criminals in some villages in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district.

The police arrested some suspected people and recovered small arms from their houses. Later, the police released those who got themselves cleared. The police also returned the small arms kept at home for protection.

Meanwhile, some local people staged a protest against the search operation in Jamrud and demanded the release of arrested people terming them innocent.

A local tribal elder Malik Naseer Ahmad condemned the search operation, saying that it violated the privacy of the people.

He said the police should take action against those who were wanted and innocent people should not be harassed. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.