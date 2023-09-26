Young pharmacists asked to focus on modern research

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram participated as a chief guest in a seminar organised on the occasion of World Pharmacists' Day at a local hotel. A large number of pharmacists participated in the seminar.

In his address to the participants of the seminar, the caretaker provincial health minister said that pharmacists play a fundamental and important role in the health system of any country. Our young pharmacists should do modern research. The future of pharmacists in the whole world, including Pakistan is very bright. Only modern research is the only solution to protect the people from dangerous diseases. Misuse of medicines in many countries is still the third major cause of death of patients.

Dr Javed Akram said that special attention was being paid to quality research in medical schools of Punjab. Pakistan is going to become the third largest country in the world by 2045 in terms of population. We have to provide better health facilities to the people in the same ratio. To lay the foundation of a healthy society, all the stakeholders of the health system should play their role. According to the vision of the chief minister, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people.

The minister congratulated the administration for organising the seminar. He also distributed commemorative shields among the guests at the end of the seminar.

UVAS observes Pharmacist Day

University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences (UVAS) observed World Pharmacist Day in the City Campus here on Monday.

In this regard, the UVAS Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) arranged a walk, a seminar, a cake cutting ceremony and a quiz competition. The aim of marking the day was to promote and advocate the role of pharmacists in improving health worldwide.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman led the walk while Director IPS Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan, faculty members and students participated in the walk which started from the Vice-Chancellor's Office and took a round of the city campus.

Meanwhile, Ms Badar-un-Nisa, an MPhil student at the UVAS Institute of Microbiology, presented her research work during the Poultry Science Conference (PSC@IPEX-2023) and earned first prize in the best presentation category.

Her topic of presentation was 'Transforming poultry farming through artificial intelligence: enabling early disease detection and management in smart poultry systems.' University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presented her prize.