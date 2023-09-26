21 students booked for using unfair means in exam

LAHORE:As part of Secondary School (Matric) Second Annual Examination 2023, the papers of Chemistry and General Science were conducted in all the education boards across Punjab.
So far cases have been registered against 21 candidates for using illegal means while 10 candidates have been caught red-handed while impersonating against whom the cases have been registered in the respective police stations. Lahore Board Chairman Agha M Ali has instructed the Secy and Controller of Exams Irfan Ahmed to strictly monitor all the examination centres.
LAHORE:The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is...
LAHORE:Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid has stressed on continuing the anti-water theft campaign...
LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company on Monday has launched a comprehensive cleaning initiative in connection...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram participated as a chief guest in a seminar organised on the...
LAHORE:An MoU has been signed between Punjab University of Technology, Rasul and Allah Walay Trust under which the...
LAHORE:Maas Foundation is going to perform the premier show of the musical theatre play ‘Aaj Ki Umrao Jan’ on 28,...