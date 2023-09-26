Bikers without helmet can’t hit main City roads

LAHORE:Motorcycle riders without helmets have been banned from entering the main highways of the provincial capital on Monday.

CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze has instructed the traffic police not to allow any motorcyclist without a helmet to enter the main highways of the city, including The Mall, Canal Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and Gulberg.

Mustansar said it is crucial for motorcycle riders to wear helmets while travelling on important and busy highways. This rule applies to everyone, including officials and employees of semi-government organisations. If someone continuously violates this rule, he will face legal consequences under the negligence provisions, he added.

He said cases will be registered against persistent violators and they will be held accountable for their actions. He further informed that there will be blockade on Shahdara, GT Road, Barki Road, Bedian Road, Raiwind Road, Rohi Nullah, Ferozepur Road, besides Multan Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Khayaban Jinnah Road and Peco Road.

The CTO said that strict measures are being taken to protect precious lives. It is important for everyone’s safety that motorcycle riders wear helmets while riding on the highways.