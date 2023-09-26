 
Tuesday September 26, 2023
Bad cylinders

September 26, 2023

The use of substandard gas cylinders, prone to explode and cause fires, is becoming widespread. The gas supplied by these cylinders is also, in some cases, substandard. The concerned authorities appear to be ignoring this problem.

They must awaken from their slumber and ensure all gas cylinders are properly certified and safe for use.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu