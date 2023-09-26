Bad cylinders

The use of substandard gas cylinders, prone to explode and cause fires, is becoming widespread. The gas supplied by these cylinders is also, in some cases, substandard. The concerned authorities appear to be ignoring this problem.
They must awaken from their slumber and ensure all gas cylinders are properly certified and safe for use.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
Ordinary citizens, burdened by the high inflation resulting from the IMF deal signed by the previous government, had...
Tourism can better contribute to the economy if given the proper level of attention from the concerned authorities. We...
Quaid-e-Azam University has taken the decision to restore student unions in the university. This initiative is worth...
One of the primary factors contributing to beggary is the lack of education and skills among individuals who find...
It is disheartening to see innocent citizens becoming victims of theft, robbery, and other criminal activities. I urge...
The National Accountability Bureau has caused irreparable loss to the country since its establishment in 1999. It has...