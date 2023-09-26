Vote the right ones in

In a positive development, the ECP has announced that general elections will be held in the last week of January next year. Holding general elections in Pakistan has never been plain sailing for the ECP, which often ends up being scapegoated by the losing parties. Many observers and analysts are saying that whichever government assumes office next year will find it quite difficult to navigate the many challenges facing the country, particularly on the economic front. It is imperative that the nation elect its representatives based on merit in order to bring stability to the country.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock