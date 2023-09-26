Education minister visits NAVTTC, appreciates projects

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to set a briefing about the mandate, and its current projects.

Executive Director NAVTTC Muhammad Aamir Jan briefed the Federal Minister regarding various TVET-focused initiatives and joint ventures of NAVTTC including the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) and Takamol Skill Verification Programme (SVP) which are playing a vital role in strengthening and enhancing the TVET sector and empowering youth with skills excellence in market-driven fields.

The Executive Director NAVTTC underlined the significance of integration with Provincial TEVT sectors and international partners to transform the TVET landscape in Pakistan at par with international standards. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC for reforming and strengthening TEVT sectors in Pakistan.

He took a keen interest in Takamol SVP which is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia and NAVTTC for skill testing, certification and promotion to Pakistani Skilled force. Federal Minister apprised that “NAVTTC can play a more prominent role in the economic role and skill developer of the country by skill the youth with conventional and high-Tech Skills Programme”. ED NAVTTC further shared that their vision is to collaborate with other skill-focused countries to elevate the standard of skills education in Pakistan, ultimately making the Pakistani workforce globally recognized and accepted.

Federal Minister assured his commitment to providing wholehearted support to NAVTTC. He affirmed his dedication to regularly visiting NAVTTC to further fortify the TVET sector promising future for skill development and education in Pakistan under his leadership.