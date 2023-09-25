Full support assured to polio campaign

SWABI: A planning meeting for the National Immunization Day was organized at the Baraki Camp in Swabi district under the Supervision of the World Health Organization and local community members.

Community volunteer Aamir Hayat highlighted the importance of polio vaccination and assured all support to the upcoming polio campaign.A medical officer, Dr Asghar, said vitamins pills will also be given to the children with polio drops in the upcoming polio campaign slated for October to ensure better child health.

During the session, a detailed planning map was chalked out for the upcoming polio campaign which included micro planning and logistics.

Beside Dr Asghar, community volunteer Aamir Hayat, (TUCP) Taimoor Khan, Area In-charge Muhammad Sadiq and other polio workers, both male and female participated in the meeting. The participants expressed the determination to work hard for the cause of making the country polio-free.