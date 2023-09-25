CM lays foundation of LDA’s mega project

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of another mega project for the facilitation of people of Punjab here Sunday.

Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing about the project by the LDA Chief Engineer about 7.3km long Controlled Access Bund Road Corridor project, which will be constructed in the next four months.

The CM while directing to complete the project within stipulated period of time asserted that excellent arrangements should be made to maintain the traffic flow during work on the project.

Controlled Access Corridor in the package-1 will be constructed from Niazi Chowk to Saggian Interchange and in the package-2 from Saggian Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange. Under the project, a dual high-rise road will be constructed consisting of four lanes. Roads will be constructed in the surroundings and nine subways will be constructed for the pedestrians and dual traffic.

Saving of crores of rupees will be made with regard to time and fuel while accidents and environmental pollution will be reduced with the completion of the project. It was informed during the briefing that under the project, construction of Niazi Interchange up to Saggian Interchange Corridor will be made in the package-1.

Under the project in package-1, four vehicular and pedestrian subways will be constructed for the traffic and pedestrians. Under package-2, Saggian Interchange up to Babu Sabu Interchange will be constructed.

The CM while talking with the media persons said that the traffic circle of Lahore would be completed with the completion of Bund Road Access Project; 7.3 KM long Bund Road project will be completed in 120 days approximately.

We would try that the Bund Road project should be completed before December. An easy and quick access will be possible from any area of Lahore up to the motorway. Discussion of technology transfer was held in China. We will succeed in bringing new technology in IT, dairy development, agriculture, industry and other sectors. Working groups are being established to bring reforms in the medical universities of Punjab.

Sahiwal and Bahawalpur ‘Sister Cities’ agreement with the Chinese cities was signed in a single day. Whichever next government comes it is desired to set the matters right, the CM added.

Inspects flyover, underpass projects

The CM visited the Ghora Chowk flyover and Khalid Butt Chowk underpass projects, inspected construction work and reviewed progress being made on the projects. Mohsin Naqvi while directing to make more effective preventive arrangements surrounding the projects during rains asserted to ensure effective traffic management during ongoing work.

He underlined that the citizens would be provided facilitation and ease in their transportation with the completion of both the projects, adding a signal-free corridor would be completed from the Centre Point Gulberg up to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor.

Message on International Newspaper Readership Day

The CM in his message on the International Newspaper Readership Day stated that newspapers are the most authentic source of accurate information. Newspapers used to be a significant part of every society, remains to date and will remain so in future as well. Newspapers played an unforgettable role in the promotion of independent democratic values in every society and created awareness among the general public about the importance of a separate homeland during the Pakistan Movement. No doubt, the newspaper reading habit has lessened in the digital world but it cannot be abandoned.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that newspaper reading provides an easy and cheap access to accurate information. Despite the presence of electronic and digital media, newspapers are still the best source of information for the readers. Newspaper reading not only widens readers command on the language but also richness of words.