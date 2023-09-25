Saudi delegation expected to visit West Bank

RAMALLAH: A Saudi delegation is due to visit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah this week, a Palestinian official said, amid diplomatic efforts to secure an accord between Israel and Saudi Arabia that could involve concessions for the Palestinians.
The delegation will be led by the non-resident Saudi envoy to the Palestinians, who was appointed last month, the official said. The visit comes after both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that efforts were underway to reach an agreement normalizing relations between their two countries.
