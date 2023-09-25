Chronic backlog

The backlog of pending cases in Pakistan’s judicial system is a challenge that has persisted for a considerable period. Currently, the Supreme Court is grappling with an overwhelming backlog of approximately 57,000 cases. This backlog has far-reaching consequences, including prolonged delays in case resolution, dissatisfaction among litigants, and a gradual erosion of public trust in our judicial system. I commend Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for trying to develop a strategy for expeditious case resolution.

As we consider potential methods to expedite the resolution of pending cases, I would like to suggest some solutions to the problem. These includes the introduction of mobile courts, leveraging technologies such as e-courts, promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to alleviate the burden on the courts, implementing an efficient case management system that prioritizes cases based on urgency and importance, and collaborating with legislative bodies to enact reforms that simplify the legal process.

Rehmat Aziz Khan Chitrali

Chitral