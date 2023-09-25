Protect the porpoises

Whales and dolphins play a vital role in our ecosystem by removing substantial amounts of carbon dioxide from the environment. Yet, the survival of these magnificent animals is threatened by hunting, plastic, chemical and noise pollution, climate change and collisions with commercial ships. It is imperative that we take collective action to protect these majestic creatures and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit.

A comprehensive approach to conservation is necessary. By coming together to protect whales and dolphins and by implementing measures to safeguard their habitats, we can help preserve the ecological balance of our oceans and secure a brighter future for these incredible marine beings.

Tahira Washdil

Turbat