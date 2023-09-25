Protect the porpoises

Whales and dolphins play a vital role in our ecosystem by removing substantial amounts of carbon dioxide from the environment. Yet, the survival of these magnificent animals is threatened by hunting, plastic, chemical and noise pollution, climate change and collisions with commercial ships. It is imperative that we take collective action to protect these majestic creatures and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit.
A comprehensive approach to conservation is necessary. By coming together to protect whales and dolphins and by implementing measures to safeguard their habitats, we can help preserve the ecological balance of our oceans and secure a brighter future for these incredible marine beings.
Tahira Washdil
Turbat
Crime continues to be a pressing issue in Pakistan. However, there is hope for improvement. By implementing effective...
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has, once again, urged Pakistan to tax the rich and protect the poor. But...
Fake medicines are being sold openly across the country. It is surprising that the government is failing to stop this...
I believe the next world war will not be between different countries but between humans and robots. Fears over the...
Mental health issues are on the rise in Pakistan, with increasing cases of anxiety, depression, and stress-induced...
The Hattar Industrial Estate is dealing with frequent and prolonged power outages, resulting in a considerable decline...