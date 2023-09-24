Farmers demand compensation

Islamabad : Farmers held a protest against the companies on non-compensation of tobacco rate procured from the growers.
Itehad Kashtkaran, vice chairman Iqbal Shewa said that despite repeated requests, the companies are not giving any monetary compensation to the growers on the procurement rate. “When season begun, farmers and growers provided the crop to the companies on Rs425 and later it surged to Rs1,400,” said Iqbal. He said growers are on the verge of facing Rs15 to 20 million losses because of non-compensation by the companies. Iqbal also alleged that the companies are using delaying tactics instead of solving the issues of growers.
— the unbelievable but heartening report that although residents of a small village in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner...
Islamabad : The haunting phantom of rape continues to cast its dark shadow over the lives of countless women and...
Rawalpindi 100-kanal graveyard for minorities under the Shehr-i-Khamoshan project here at Rakh Dhamial would be...
Rawalpindi : Prices of fruits and a number of vegetables witnessed a rise in Rawalpindi’s kitchen markets, with...
Islamabad : A two-day vibrant and culturally rich exhibition, 'Hand Made Pakistan,' presented by the Handicraft...
Bismal ki Taraap written by Salma Ikraam consists of a collection of over 100 poems, bursting with...