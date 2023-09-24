Deadline missed

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Elections at last?’ (September 22, 2023). We have witnessed how our constitution has been violated over the years by the advancing of different interpretations to suit individual conveniences. This announcement is also in violation of constitutional obligations to hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies. The ECP’s only role is to conduct free and fair elections within the stipulated time. It cannot, in my opinion, delay polls because it needs to update constituency delimitations.

Pakistan is facing several issues including political instability and severe economic meltdown. Therefore, any constitutional deviation in holding general elections and allowing the caretaker government to continue beyond the 90 days period will damage the democratic process and the country as a whole.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi