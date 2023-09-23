Commissioner forms body to assess milk production and supply cost

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Salim Rajput constituted a committee to assess milk production and supply expenditures in the city.

The committee includes representatives from the district administration, relevant departments, farmers' representatives, wholesale milk sellers, dairy farmers, and retailers. District South Deputy Commissioner Arshad Hussain Sario will lead the committee, which consists of 13 members.

According to details shared by the commissioner office, the committee's members include Malir Deputy Commissioner Saeed Laghari, Assistant Director Bureau of Food Supply Ali Haider, Sindh Food Authority and Livestock Department officials, Consumers' Rights Protection Council Chairman Shakil Baig, Karachi Dairy Farmers Association, Dairy Farmer Association, Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association, Wholesale Milk Sellers Association, All Karachi Traders Association, United Retailers Association, and Pakistan Retailers Association representatives.

The committee will also have the authority to co-opt one member.

Commissioner Rajput has issued directives to the committee through a notification, stating that they should hold consultations with all stakeholders involved in milk production and supply and prepare a detailed report and recommendations in light of all necessary details and information. The committee has been instructed to include all the expenditures associated with milk production and supply in their report and recommendations. Rajput has directed the body to determine the milk price in such a way that consumers can benefit from any possible relief.