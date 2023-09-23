IHC suspends FIA call-up notice to Bushra Bibi. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has suspended the FIA call-up notice to Bushra Bibi in connection with the investigation into audio leaks. This suspension will remain in effect until further orders are issued.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC issued this order on Friday after considering the matter.

During the proceedings, Sardar Latif Khosa represented Bushra Bibi and informed the court that the Kohsar police had summoned her, claiming that the FIA needed to examine her voice recordings related to cybercrime, specifically mentioning the toshakhana watch.Khosa argued before the court that the situation had escalated to the point where Bushra Bibi was being summoned on false grounds, even though she is a woman.

He asserted that tips had been fabricated through forgery. Khosa further referred to Articles 9, 11, 14, and 25 of the Constitution, highlighting that Bushra Bibi is entitled to basic human rights, which are protected by law and the constitution.

He urged the court to intervene in this matter and issue orders to both the FIA and the Kohsar police station.In response to these arguments, Justice Babar Sattar suspended the call-up notice issued by the FIA and the Kohsar police station. He ordered that Bushra Bibi should not be summoned in this manner until a final decision is reached in this case.