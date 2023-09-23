Female patient jumps off upper floor of hospital

LAHORE: A female patient jumped off the upper floor of the General Hospital on Friday. The woman identified as Sidra jumped off the window of the gynecology ward. Her condition was said to be critical. She was brought to the hospital from Kasur due to gynecological problems.

14 die in accidents: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,202 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,253 were injured. Out of these, 651 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 602 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Man stabbed: A man was killed and his brother was wounded by their opponents in the Hanjarwal police area on Friday. Two brothers, Farooq and Ayub, residents of Thokar Niaz Baig Hanjarwal, got into an argument with their opponents, during which the accused stabbed both the brothers and escaped from the scene. The injured were rushed to hospital where Farooq died. The body was shifted to the morgue.