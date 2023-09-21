Iran demands US show goodwill after quitting nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that the United States should prove its “goodwill and determination” to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear pact as months of indirect talks between the long-time foes have led nowhere.
“By exiting the JCPOA, the United States violated the agreement and the principle of good faith. America should demonstrate its goodwill and determination,” Raisi said in a speech at the UN General Assembly, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Tehran and six world powers.
Former US president Donald Trump reneged on that deal in 2018, arguing it was too generous to Tehran, and restored harsh US sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to gradually violate the agreement’s nuclear limits.
After taking office in January 2021, US President Joe Biden tried to negotiate a revival of the nuclear pact under which Iran had restricted its nuclear programme in return for relief from US, European Union and UN sanctions.
But months of nuclear talks have stalled since last September, with both sides accusing each other of demanding excessive concessions. “America must build trust to demonstrate its good intentions and genuine willingness to fulfil its commitments and conclude the path,” Raisi said. US and European officials have been searching for ways to curb Tehran’s nuclear activities since the breakdown of indirect American-Iranian talks a year ago.
ISLAMABAD: ITO Takeshi Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission, embassy of Japan in Pakistan has confirmed Japan’s...
— Provided by the reporter LONDON: Canada’s national security agency warned its government in 2017 that Indian...
PARIS: People in poorer countries are disproportionately suffering from air pollution spewed from the increasing...
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Turkiye´s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in New York on Wednesday with Israeli...
PARIS: As thousands lined the famed Champs-Elysees to catch a glimpse of Charles III on Wednesday, many said they...
ABU DHABI: Russian modifications could bolster Iran´s drone technology and boost its campaign to prop up Syrian...