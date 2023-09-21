Immediate release of special allowance for Katcha area operation cops ordered

The Sindh interim government has directed the finance department to immediately release the allowance announced for police personnel involved in operations against the dacoits in Katcha areas of the province.

Officials said on Wednesday that a few days ago, a cabinet meeting was held under the chair of the chief minister, and several decisions were taken, including the grant of an additional allowance to police personnel involved in the ongoing operation against dacoits in Katcha areas. Moreover, the provincial finance department had been directed to add the granted amount to the salaries of the cops.

The finance department has issued a notification in this regard that reads, “With the approval of the competent authority i.e. provincial cabinet in its meeting, Katcha Area Allowance at the rate of Rs10,000 per month is hereby sanctioned to the 4,500 police personnel deployed in Katcha areas of District Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Sukkur and Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo with conditions.”

The administrative department, it says, will submit a proposal for the creation of separate cost centres for the Katcha area in each district and reallocate the posts as per the working strength from the existing sanctioned strength of Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Sukkur and Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo districts.

“It shall be admissible to only those police personnel drawing salary from cost centre created for Katch Area of the district Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Sukkur and Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo. The cost centre for admissibility of Katcha Area Allowance shall be notified by this department after creation of cost centres and re-allocation of posts.

“It shall not be counted towards pension and commutation or gratuity and it shall not be payable during deputation, suspension, Extraordinary Leave and earned leave beyond 90 days. Moreover, the granted allowance shall not be payable to the personnel posted in Pacca areas of district Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Sukkur and Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo.”

Earlier, Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz and IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited Shikarpur’s Katcha area. They were given a briefing by Larkana DIG Javed Sonaro Jaskani in the Kot Shahu village on the outskirts of Shikarpur.

Nawaz said the culprits involved in robberies and kidnappings must not be forgiven in any way and strict action be taken against criminals in the Katcha area. He instructed the police officers to use whatever weapons had to be used against criminals and eliminate them within two months.

“We did not come to take votes. There is no political pressure on us. If we have to arrest any Sardar, we will arrest them,” the minister added. “The Pakistan Army and Rangers will also participate in the operation.”

“Help will also be taken from the Punjab police to stop the way of criminals. There will be operations with modern weapons and equipment against criminal elements. Strict action will be taken against the facilitators and helpers of the culprits.”

Nawaz said the caretaker government would make the Katcha areas free of criminals during its tenure. “A targeted operation will be carried out and a separate allowance of Rs10,000 will be given to the police personnel on duty in Katcha areas.”

The minister commented: “Once again, I ask the criminals to surrender and come under the ambit of the law, have mercy on their children. They will be given concession as per the law.”