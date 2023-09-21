Terrorist killed in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Wednesday killed a terrorist and injured another during an intense exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.
During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorist who was involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent civilians. Locals have appreciated the operation, whereas sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab...
ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad , represented by its Director General Sohail Mahmood, and the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was requested on Wednesday to declare as per incuriam, the decisions passed by its...
LAHORE: Amid countrywide campaigns against black-marketing, smuggling, profiteering and gas and power theft,...
KARACHI: The Sukkur Police on Wednesday arrested two people, accused of torturing and holding journalist Rustam Indhar...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday lauded renowned poet, writer...