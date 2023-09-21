Terrorist killed in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Wednesday killed a terrorist and injured another during an intense exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorist who was involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent civilians. Locals have appreciated the operation, whereas sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.