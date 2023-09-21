SC issues written order on CJP powers law

An undated image of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a written order on the petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

A full court comprising 15 judges of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the petition the other day and had adjourned the hearing until October 3.

The court in its written order stated that through these applications, requests for constitution of Full Court to hear the listed constitution petitions was made.

“Since the Full Court has been constituted and the learned counsel for the petitioners have no objection, these applications have borne fruit and are disposed of,” says the written order.

“We partly heard the learned counsel for the petitioners in Constitution Petitions No 6, 7 and 12 of 2023,” the written order further stated.

The court noted down in its order that learned Attorney General for Pakistan was also heard on the question of maintainability of these petitions.

“The learned AG stated that he had to attend a very important meeting in Vienna regarding the Indus Waters Treaty and requested that he be heard later on the merits of the case,” says the order.

During the hearing, a number of queries were raised by different members of the bench and the learned counsel and the learned AG sought time to submit written replies; they, and any other counsel/party may submit their replies/submissions by or before Sept 25, 2023.

In the written order, the Chief Justice stated that in view of the challenge thrown to the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act, 2023 and as the matter is pending adjudication, he will be consulting with his two senior colleagues, namely, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan with regard to the constitution of benches and fixation of cases to which both of them have agreed. Meanwhile, the court adjourned further hearing until October 3, 2023.