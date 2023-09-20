Illegal constructions on the rise in 2 towns

LAHORE:Illegal constructions and violation of building bylaws are on the rampage in Ravi and Gulberg Towns in the City. This was revealed in a recent report of the Punjab Local Government Board (PLGB) secretary, who asked the DG, Directorate General (I&M), LG & CD Department to investigate the issue.

Documents available with the scribe revealed that in majority of under-construction buildings, the violations included illegal construction without approval of commercial building plan, commercialisation was not approved by the LDA, no parking was provided, other non-compoundable offences and construction in connivance with the Building Inspector and Zonal Officer (Planning).

PLGB Secretary Rizwan Nazir wrote a letter (PS/SLGB-1/2023) dated Sept 18, 2023 to DG (I&M) and identified 29 illegal constructions in Ravi Town and two illegal constructions in Gulberg Town. He, in his letter, asked the DG (I&M) to conduct a probe into the allegations and report within 15 days.

The letter stated that the undersigned has come to know that the 29 buildings were under-construction in Ravi Town with several violations and major allegations.

These buildings identified in Ravi Town included a 12 marla under-construction commercial building at 17 Raheem Road, Misri Shah Ravi Town, an under-construction building of 2 kanal at Gareen Market Badami Bagh, construction of three basement or 100+ shops Ravi Town, an under-construction commercial building of 1.5 kanal opposite Kashmiri Ghatti, Ravi Town, an under-construction commercial building of 1.5 kanal at Main Road, Ravi Town, an under-construction commercial building of 18 marla at Timber Market, construction of plaza with basement, Ravi Town, an under-construction building of 8 marla at 90 Timber Market Ravi Road, an under-construction building on 1 kanal at 145 Ravi Park, an 18 marla building at Govt Girls High School, Nabi Park Ravi Town, a 15 marla building at Sham Nagar Badami Bagh, a 2.5 kanal building at Peco Chowk, a one kanal building, a 10 marla building, a 12 marla building, a one kanal building, a 15 marla building at Begumkot, a one kanal building at 25 Number Stop Ravi Town, a 7 marla building at Peer Bazar Gali Jiya Musa, Ravi Town, 18 marla building measuring, 1.5 kanal building at Badami Bagh, a 15 marla building at Misri Shah, a 10 marla building at Misri Shah, a 15 marla commercial building at Wire Market Ravi Town.

An 18 marla building at Aziz Road Misri Shah, a 7 marla building at Aziz Road, Misri Shah, an under-construction building of 18 marla at Street No 3, Aziz Road Misri Shah, a 10 marla building at Street No. 3, Aziz Road Misri Shah, Ravi Town. A 10 marla building near Shahdara, Ravi Town, a 10 marla building at Muhammadi Chowk and a 7 marla building at Main Bazar Lajpat Road Shahdara. Similarly, the LGBD secretary mentioned a triple-storey commercial building on Ferozepur Road, Gulberg. He said the building was constructed illegally without submission of building plan in MCL in residential area and no commercialisation fee, building plan fee and fine against violation has been paid. He alleged that Zonal Officer (Planning), Gulberg Zone, MCL sealed it and then de-sealed it for ulterior motives on 02.01.2023.

In his letter, he said that another triple-storey building named Saddique Furniture main bazaar opposite LDA Market Canal Park, Gulberg Lahore was constructed without payment of commercialisation fee and approval of building plans.

He again alleged that Zonal Officer (Planning), Gulberg Zone, Metropolitan Corporation, Lahore was involved in illegal construction.